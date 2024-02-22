Aviva PLC Lowers Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,722,000 after purchasing an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FWRD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $39.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.