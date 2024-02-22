Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Genpact

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.