Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,052 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. Corporate insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.00. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.91) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

