Aviva PLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,284 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in ePlus in the third quarter worth $738,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ePlus by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLUS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total transaction of $103,554.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $32,196.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of PLUS opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $81.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

