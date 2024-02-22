Aviva PLC Makes New $607,000 Investment in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,009,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.3 %

HLI opened at $129.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

