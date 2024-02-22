Aviva PLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Weibo in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 7.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.43. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $21.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Weibo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

