Aviva PLC Purchases New Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MBUU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.9 %

MBUU stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $62.36. The firm has a market cap of $874.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Profile

(Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.