Aviva PLC Purchases Shares of 10,915 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $56,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,506 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

