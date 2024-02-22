Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chase were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chase by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chase by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chase by 51.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chase by 32.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 304,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chase in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase Co. has a one year low of $81.18 and a one year high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

