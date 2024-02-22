Aviva PLC Reduces Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,144 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.05 on Thursday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

