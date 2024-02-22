Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $432.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 111.24, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total value of $811,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

