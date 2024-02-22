Aviva PLC Sells 10,382 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,382 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,679,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after buying an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 175.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 124,354 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 31.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $138.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.45. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

