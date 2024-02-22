Aviva PLC Sells 1,414 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 334.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total transaction of $579,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE stock opened at $588.41 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $492.84 and a 12-month high of $610.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $586.82 and its 200 day moving average is $553.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

