Aviva PLC Sells 14,201 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,966 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

