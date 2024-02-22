Aviva PLC Sells 2,662 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,617,000 after purchasing an additional 105,509 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.33.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $494.58 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.90 and a 12-month high of $528.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.10.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.24%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

