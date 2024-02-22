Aviva PLC Sells 2,905 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cavco Industries by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cavco Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $365.22 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.84 and a 12 month high of $375.87. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.87.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

