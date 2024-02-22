Aviva PLC Sells 32,396 Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.9% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 63,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 44,946 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETD opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $797.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

