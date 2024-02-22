Aviva PLC Sells 37,132 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,132 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Thermon Group worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,515,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after acquiring an additional 412,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,456,000 after acquiring an additional 356,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $34.07. The company has a market cap of $913.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,963.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

