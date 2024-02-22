Aviva PLC Sells 41,110 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,110 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Truist Financial downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded EngageSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

EngageSmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ESMT opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at EngageSmart

In other EngageSmart news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $731,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patrick F. Donovan sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $731,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin William O’brien sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $68,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,094 shares in the company, valued at $505,952.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $868,360 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

