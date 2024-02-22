Aviva PLC Sells 41,811 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,811 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 112.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 70,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 149.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

