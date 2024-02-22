Aviva PLC Sells 4,764 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.06, for a total value of $480,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,489,740.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,029. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $210.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $210.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.