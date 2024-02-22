Aviva PLC Sells 8,563 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.2 %

ADUS opened at $91.44 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

