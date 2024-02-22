Aviva PLC Sells 8,672 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 63.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark raised their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $167.85 on Thursday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $186.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

See Also

