Aviva PLC Takes $590,000 Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.15% of NVE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVE by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVE in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC opened at $81.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.19. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.76 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 60.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. NVE’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

