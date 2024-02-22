Aviva PLC Takes Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total value of $128,617.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,116 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $207,698.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,879.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

ALG stock opened at $214.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.74 and a 52 week high of $231.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.31%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

