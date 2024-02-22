Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $155.69 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 34.39%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

