Barclays PLC Acquires 17,603 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten acquired 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,416,793 shares in the company, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 813,532 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,027. 32.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.87. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

