Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.89%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $50,457.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $48,277.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

