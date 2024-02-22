Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 948.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.2 %

ONE Gas stock opened at $60.41 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $83.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.