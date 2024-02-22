Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,052 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 44,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $74.14 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.94.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

