Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,369 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 332,585 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,084,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,566,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $29,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $29,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock valued at $763,755 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.15. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently -90.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWO

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.