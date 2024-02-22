Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,157 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of -0.06.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.48). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 4,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $252,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

