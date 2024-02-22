Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,538 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Altair Engineering worth $25,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Altair Engineering by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,705 shares of the software’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after acquiring an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,243 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALTR opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.84, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.45. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $92.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Insider Activity at Altair Engineering

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,032.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 25,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $1,867,997.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,895 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,098. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

