Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 210,137 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,137 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.75% of Veradigm worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

Veradigm stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. Barclays started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

