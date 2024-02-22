Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,324 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of EVERTEC worth $25,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 8.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at about $1,398,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.