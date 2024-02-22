Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 53,654 Shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,727,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.60% of OPENLANE worth $25,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in OPENLANE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. OPENLANE, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

