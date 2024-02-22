Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $25.58 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,075 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Unity Software worth $25,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,661,000 after buying an additional 235,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,088,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 455,034 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,155.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $475,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,904.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $65,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 455,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,793,155.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,398 shares of company stock worth $13,889,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Unity Software Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of U stock opened at $30.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $50.08.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

