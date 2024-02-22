Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Boot Barn worth $24,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Boot Barn by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.86. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $104.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

