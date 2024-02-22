Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 92,290 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,290 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Macy’s worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Shares of M opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

