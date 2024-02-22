Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,491,020,557.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,009,208 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total value of $335,115,802.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 938,251,817 shares in the company, valued at $156,491,020,557.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

