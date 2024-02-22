Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $90.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average of $77.71. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.