Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.87. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $29.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.