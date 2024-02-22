Citigroup Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,304,000 after acquiring an additional 253,592 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4,883.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 215,257 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,050.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 over the last ninety days. 39.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $78.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

