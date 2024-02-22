Citigroup Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,010 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELF opened at $172.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $130.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $179.58.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

