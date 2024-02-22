Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

