Citigroup Inc. Sells 67,795 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,795 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in News by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in News by 5.8% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 31,493,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in News by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in News by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,981,000 after acquiring an additional 230,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NWSA. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.25. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

