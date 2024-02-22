Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $840,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BancFirst by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BancFirst by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANF opened at $87.42 on Thursday. BancFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.92.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $354,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,258,510. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

