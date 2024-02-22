Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after acquiring an additional 112,769 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 527,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $42.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $133,073.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.