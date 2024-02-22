Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 16,599 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after purchasing an additional 134,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in MasTec by 1,261.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Price Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $70.07 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

