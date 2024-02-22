Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 17,073 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,073 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Maximus were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,014,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $525,701,000 after buying an additional 74,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 0.0 %

MMS opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.39 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at $430,159.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $1,531,981. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

